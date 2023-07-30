Four men locally indicted on crime-spree charges now face federal charges

Four men charged with multiple carjackings, kidnapping, rape, and theft last month are now facing federal charges for their crimes.

Tonnaire McNair-Matthews, Mahkiya Powell and Michael Caldwell of Wilmington, and David Hinson of Bear engaged in multiple attempted robberies that culminated in the kidnapping and rape of a woman.

According to details from an unsealed federal indictment, the men conspired to rear-end drivers in a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee, then rob them when they exited their vehicles.

After several attempts on April 14, McNair-Matthews rear-ended the woman and forced her back into her vehicle at gunpoint. He forced her to give up her PIN codes, later withdrawing money with her bank cards after raping and robbing her, and reuniting with the other three men

The indictment says law enforcement tracked them down at a gas station in Wilmington and were led on a high-speed chase by McNair-Matthews and Powell in the Jeep. The other two, Hinson and Caldwell, were in two collisions and also led police on a miles-long high-speed chase.

All defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Hobbs Act Robbery, Carjacking, Hobbs Act Robbery, and Brandishing and Use of a Firearm in Relation to a Hobbs Act Robbery charge. The Hobbs Act forbids actual or attempted robbery, or extortion, that affects interstate or foreign commerce.

If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of life in prison.