Delaware Driving Privilege Cards not valid in Florida, subject to additional penalties under new law

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
Delaware Drivers Licenses for undocumented immigrants are no longer valid in Florida, per a Senate Bill passed by the Sunshine State in May.

The bill took effect on July 1, banning Driving Privilege Cards from Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, Rhode Island and Vermont. While Delaware DPCs are only valid within the state, someone who presents one from Delaware in a Florida traffic stop may be subject to additional penalties under the new law.

According to Florida state law, driving without a valid license is considered a second-degree misdemeanor, which will result in a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says in a release “someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents.”

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
