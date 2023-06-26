© 2023 Delaware Public Media
One program is helping connect and support nonprofit founders and leaders of color in Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published June 26, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT
Harambee Delaware announces a new website and program connecting and supporting nonprofit founders and leaders of color in Delaware.

The website has a directory of funders to help increase awareness of potential sources of funding.

It also includes a directory of organizations with leaders of color to connect funders to others who typically receive much less support.

Atnre Alleyne is the founder and CEO of the Proximity Project - which coordinates Harambee Delaware. He explains the goal of the website.

"Let's create this community where we can meet monthly, and we can talk about issues around growing and scaling up our organizations. And let's think about the tools that we can share with these leaders to help catalyze even further growth for them. So that's what the Harambee Delaware community is about, that's what the website is about," said Alleyne.

Alleyne says the website goes beyond nonprofits by using resources for those seeking more equitable philanthropy.

"We're pushing our organizations as well to push the philanthropic space, whether they're traditional foundations, or corporations that are giving or individuals who have the means to give a lot to make changes in how they give, right, to go to our website and we have a page there as well for philanthropy," said Alleyne.

This is the second cohort, the first one in 2021 brought together 20 leaders of color for monthly virtual training focusing on unique needs and opportunities to increase their impact.

This cohort includes an additional 25 leaders meeting monthly to discuss fundraising, budgeting, self-care and sustainability, and organizational planning.

Alleyne adds the website HarambeeDE.org is not only for nonprofits, but those looking to start nonprofits.

Joe Irizarry
