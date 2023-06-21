Lisa Blunt-Rochester launches campaign for U.S. Senate

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is running for the U.S. Senate.

She announced her Senate bid in a video released Wednesday morning. Blunt Rochester seeks to replace Senator Tom Carper, who announced his retirement last month.

She was first elected to the U.S House in 2016, replacing now-Governor John Carney. It marked the first time Delaware sent a woman or person of color to Congress. She won reelection in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

Carper endorsed Blunt-Rochester as a potential candidate. Her public service began as an intern and then as a caseworker for then-Congressman Carper, helping people with their Social Security benefits, disability insurance claims, IRS disputes, and housing needs.

She is also currently serving as a co-chair of President Biden’s re-election campaign.

Blunt-Rochester launches her campaign promising to continue her work to create good jobs and access to opportunity, protect seniors, and secure what she says are fundamental freedoms – from reproductive freedom to voting rights.