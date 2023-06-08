Friday will be another Code Red Air Quality Action Day in the First State

DNREC is calling for a third Code Red Air Quality Action Day in Delaware Friday before conditions are expected to gradually improve this weekend.

The Code Red designation means the Air Quality Index will remain at unhealthy levels Friday with DNREC anticipating Saturday to be a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day.

That designation means it’s just unhealthy for sensitive groups.

This is after 2 days where it was unhealthy for everyone including hazardous designations stemming from dense smoke blowing in from the wildfires in Canada.

Dr. Rick Hong, Physician Advisor with the Delaware Division of Public Health says everyone should be aware of the risks and take precautions based on those risks including age, medical conditions, and outdoor activity.

The dense smoke is blowing in from Canadian wildfires because of northwesterly winds, but National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Brudy says there will be a slow improvement Friday when the winds start to shift.

"Winds have largely been northerly or northwesterly the last several days which has been responsible for transporting the smoke down our way,” said Brudy. “So once we can get those winds to turn a bit more out of the west than we should be able to get rid of that smoke and keep it off to our north.”

DNREC anticipates Sunday could see a return to moderate air quality, but that’s subject to change based on the wind patterns.

Brudy says the forecast does call for a shift in winds towards the end of the weekend.

"Into the weekend, probably the latter half of Saturday into Sunday as the winds do go more out of the west then I do believe we're going to start to see a more of a significant improvement for at least the latter half of the weekend," said Brudy.

He adds there’s no direct correlation between any rain and relief from the smoke. There is a chance of scattered showers and maybe thunderstorms Friday afternoon according to Brudy.