Cockfighting ring discovered in Felton, Animal Services seeking more information

Delaware’s Division of Animal Services is investigating a cockfighting ring in Felton discovered last month - and is seeking help from the public to gather more information.

Animal Services responded to a report of cockfighting in progress in the 3000 Block of Sandtown Road on May 5. The Division says an animal welfare officer found the fight in progress, with approximately 50 people on scene including children. Only a few people could be positively identified, including the property owners, while the rest fled.

Animal fighting is illegal in all 50 states, and is a felony in Delaware. Animal Services says that animal fighting is often linked to other crimes such as weapons, drugs and human violence.

Anyone with any information on the ongoing investigation is urged to contact Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646 or online at animalservices.delaware.gov. Tips may be made anonymously.