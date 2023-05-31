DNREC is treating three downstate ponds for an invasive aquatic weed

DNREC has started treating some downstate public ponds for the invasive aquatic weed hydrilla.

The ponds that will be treated by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife are Griffiths Lake, Tub Mill Pond, and Abbotts Mill Pond which are all near Milford.

Hydrilla is a non-native plant, and if not controlled it could choke ponds and other waterways and prevent fishing and boating access.

"We do not kill hydrilla in the entire pond because then you have a risk of a fish kill happening in the pond. So there's certain areas that we identify and key in on. Mainly around our boat ramps and towards the center of the pond where boating access can take place" said Mike Stangl, a program manager with the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife.

He explains how they treat the ponds.

"We use a pellet that is distributed in certain areas of the ponds. It's a pellet called sonar, and its aquatic herbicide that falls to the bottom and it kills the early growth of the hydrilla that's starting to sprout off the bottom of the ponds right now."

After the ponds are treated the only restriction is residents and farmers whose properties are along the pond can’t use water for irrigation for 30 days after treatment.

Stangl adds anglers and boaters should remove all hydrilla and other aquatic plants from their boats, trailers, and gear before leaving the boat ramp area to prevent the spread of hydrilla.

DNREC notified landowners with permits to use the water before the treatment.