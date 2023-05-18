Local Rotary Club brings awareness to ongoing need for Ukraine support

A local Rotary Club brings awareness to the ongoing need for support in Ukraine.

The Rotary Club of Wilmington is working continuously to keep the needs of Ukrainian citizens on the local radar, including sharing stories from Ukrainians, and keeping in contact with the Ukrainian chapter of the club.

Iryna Mazur is the Honorary Consul of Ukraine to Philadelphia. She says there is a significant need for housing for those displaced by the ongoing war.

“If you will just imagine the entire population of Pennsylvania or New Jersey being relocated, that is the amount of people in Ukraine who lost their homes, who had to flee the war zone,” said Mazur. “Ukraine, before the war, had a population of 40 million people. It was the largest country in Europe, bigger than France. And now this country is in distress.”

The rotary club’s most recent fundraising event aimed to raise over $200,000 to meet the needs of those displaced by the war, including different forms of shelter, water, and food.

Margie Pruitt leads the chapter’s Ukraine Project. She says money raised will go directly to the Rotary Club in Ukraine.

“And they have a Disaster Coordinating Committee that assesses the most urgent, most recent needs. What was necessary at the beginning of the war is not necessarily what’s important right now,” explained Pruitt. “So when we get ready to transfer the money to their bank accounts we will know exactly what that it is going toward, and what part of the country it's being put to work in.”

The Wilmington Rotary Club also urges Delawareans to reach out to Delaware’s Congressional Delegation and ask they support federal action to support Ukraine.