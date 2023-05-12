Milford superintendent to leave for Polytech

Milford School District Superintendent Kevin Dickerson is leaving at the end of the school year to become the Polytech School District’s new superintendent.

Dickerson says in a statement that he looks forward to joining Polytech School District’s highly accomplished district community and the opportunity to be part of Polytech’s ongoing success in providing individual, educational, and career opportunities to a diverse high school community and adult learners in Kent County.

He also says he is grateful for the years in the Milford School District and the opportunities to interact with so many wonderful students, staff, families, board members and community members.

District spokesperson Trish Gerken says Dickerson's last day has not been determined, but he will stay on at least through the end of the school year.

She adds the Milford Board of Education is currently developing a plan to fill the vacancy that prioritizes a smooth transition and maintaining the district’s high standards.

Dickerson has been Milford’s superintendent for seven years after stints as assistant superintendent at Milford High School and principal of Milford Middle School.

