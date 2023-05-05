© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Thousands of Delawareans will receive money from TurboTax settlement

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published May 5, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT
View of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, DC.
More than 14,000 Delawareans will receive checks from the national TurboTax settlement.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced people tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks from the $141 million multistate settlement.

The settlement was announced in May 2022, with Delaware receiving $430,000 for 14,187 consumers. Those eligible will be contacted by email about the settlement and checks will be mailed this month.

You’re eligible if you paid to file federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018, but you were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.

The checks will be mailed out automatically without filing a claim. The first checks should start to go out next week.

The amount each person receives is based on the number of tax years for which they qualify, but most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
