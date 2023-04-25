A reforestation effort in Southern New Castle County is underway

The Wiggins Mill Park Reforestation project is a year-long tree planting effort on unused farmland in Townsend.

Funded by DNREC’s Nonpoint Source Program Grant and the Environmental Protection Agency, more than 11,000 trees, including native oak, cedar and holly, have already been planted over the last 2 weeks.

New Castle County 6th District Councilman David Carter says this effort will have a positive effect on Delaware’s wildlife.

“Enhancing habitat is really critical. As we look at the threats that we have for the size of our natural areas, we need to start thinking about not just maintaining and holding them, but how to extend them. So many of our birds, so many of our species need a larger area than we have. [We need to look at] how we will build that, and how we’ll get all of these things together,” said Carter.

The additional 15 acres of trees will also help improve water quality, reduce run-off, and reduce carbon emissions on the Wiggins Mill Property and surrounding areas.

This project is another example of the state investing in trees as tools to combat climate change, joining the Tree For Every Delawarean Initiative that looks to plant a million trees up and down the state.

But DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says as development increases in areas like Townsend, it’s important to remember that planting new trees doesn’t completely null the impact of deforestation.

“Trying to minimize the amount of old growth trees that come down during the course of development and road projects is also critically important. As we’re looking to plant a million trees, we also don’t want to have a million trees coming down,” said Garvin.

Carter adds despite the state’s increasing work to combat climate change, the First State’s natural areas have not received enough attention.

He hopes the Wiggins Mill Park project will help jumpstart other projects focused on the positive environmental impacts of trees, while creating more accessible greenspaces for Delawareans and visitors alike.