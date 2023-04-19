The Hope Commission provides HEALTH for All for Second Chance Month

As part of Second Chance Month, the Hope Commission in Wilmington hosted a mobile health session.

The Hope Commission helps those looking to get back into life after completing their sentences and this week’s event addressed healthcare issues.

Those returning to the community after incarceration see a high rate of serious mental illness with the mortality rate elevated in the post-release period, especially in the first week after being released.

The Hope Commission partners with the University of Delaware’s Partnership for Healthy Communities on the HEALTH for All program.

The program offers its correctional reentry program member primary care services including immunizations, physicals, referrals to community-based organizations, sick visits, and prescriptions.

Heather Milea is a UD Family Nurse Practitioner and was on the HEALTH for All and Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Clare Mobile Outreach van to help provide care.

"Anything from infections, wound care, chronic diseases like hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, kidney disease, screening tests for cancers. The preventative pieces that we all need to make sure that we stay healthy," said Milea.

Milea notes mobile health is so important because it allows medical care to come to the neighborhoods and make it as comfortable as possible for them.

She helped treat six people during Tuesday’s visit.

"There's barriers for every single person. Sometimes it is financial barriers, sometimes it is literacy, sometimes it is medical mistrust,” said Milea. “So having a namesake in the community where people can come in, feel respected, get good quality care, and we meet them wherever they're at, it's super important for our community."

The event was part of Second Chance Month, helping highlight the need for care among those returning to the community after incarceration.