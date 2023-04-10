Blue Rocks host 2023 home opener Tuesday

The Wilmington Blue Rocks’ home opener is tonight.

The Rocks welcome Hickory Crawdads to Frawley Stadium for a 6:35 pm start.

Team owner Dave Heller says it’s Bark in the Park, so people can bring their dogs to the game for free. Opening week promotions also include fireworks on Friday night and Comic Hero Night on Saturday.

Heller says he believes the Blue Rocks offer some of the best, affordable family fun in Delaware, with opportunities for kids to throw around a baseball on the field before games and run the bases after.

And he adds this year’s team features some of the Washington Nationals’ top prospects.

“We’ve got three outfielders in their top 10 among prospects, but this kid James Wood is really spectacular. And fans will want to come to see him early because if he gets off to a good start, they’ll move him up to double-A real quick.”

Wood is the Nationals’ number one prospect, and Heller notes current MLB stars Bryce Harper and Stephen Strasburg once held that designation.