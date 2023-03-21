© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

The National Child Identification Program is coming to Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published March 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
The UAW is helping the National Child Identification Program provide 360,000 identification kits to the State of Delaware.

Starting in May, 85,000 kits will be distributed through Delaware school districts to students in grades K-12 - with the state looking to share the remaining kits across the region. Parents will be notified about distribution.

The kit allows law enforcement to quickly and easily access vital information to help locate a missing child.

Each kit includes an inkless fingerprint identification card, inkless fingerprint activation solution, saliva DNA storage, a recent photo, the location of medical/dental records, and a section to record the child’s physical description.

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long says while the hope is that these kits will not be required, being prepared is key in avoiding dangerous situations.

“A thousand children go missing on average in America every day. And sadly in 2021 we had 53 children [in Delaware] who were reported missing at some point. Now certainly many of them were reunited with family, but if you think about that, it’s important that we have every tool imaginable,” Hall-Long explained.

Hall-Long adds using the kits is voluntary. The ID tool is voluntary, and is designed to be used by parents and guardians. All kits are stored at home. The information is not entered into a database.

“This is a way that parents can have the necessary information. Goodness gracious, let's hope they don’t need it. But their child’s fingerprint and DNA would be accessible. And they’ll have it safely tucked away in their home.”

The information within the kits should be updated regularly, as necessary.

Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
