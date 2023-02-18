© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

A closure of a section of the Brandywine Trail will be for improvements as part of a bigger plan

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published February 18, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST
Stretch of Brandywine Trail to Close for Improvements.jpg
DNREC
/
Stretch of Brandywine Trail to Close for Improvements

Part of the Brandywine Trail will be closed for improvements.

The closure of the stretch of Brandywine Trail is the first project from the recently approved Brandywine Creek State Park Trail Plan.

That plan will guide trail investments and improvement over the next 10 years.

The trail plan will also feature resurfacing the trail from Thompson’s Bridge Road to the state park’s boundary line with First State National Historical Park.

Shauna McVey is the community affairs coordinator for DNREC’s Parks & Recreation Department. She explains which section will be closed.

"A major section of the Brandywine Trail - about a mile-long north of the Rockland parking area - will be closed for drainage repairs and resurfacing. That small parking lot will also be closed to stage construction equipment, and it will be overlaid with new asphalt,” said McVey. “So it's the Rocky Run Bridge and about a mile-long section in the middle of the trail."

If all goes according to plan, the project will be completed in the spring according to McVey.

"The project is expected to take into early May, obviously weather pending. If we have great weather could be a little earlier, inclement weather could delay things, but early May is the estimate for reopening," said McVey.

The cost of this first project is $475,000, and it will be funded through Statewide Trails and Pathways funding.

Tags
Delaware Headlines DNREC Division of Parks & RecreationDNRECBrandywine Creek State ParkBrandywine Trail
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry