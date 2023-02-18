A closure of a section of the Brandywine Trail will be for improvements as part of a bigger plan

Part of the Brandywine Trail will be closed for improvements.

The closure of the stretch of Brandywine Trail is the first project from the recently approved Brandywine Creek State Park Trail Plan.

That plan will guide trail investments and improvement over the next 10 years.

The trail plan will also feature resurfacing the trail from Thompson’s Bridge Road to the state park’s boundary line with First State National Historical Park.

Shauna McVey is the community affairs coordinator for DNREC’s Parks & Recreation Department. She explains which section will be closed.

"A major section of the Brandywine Trail - about a mile-long north of the Rockland parking area - will be closed for drainage repairs and resurfacing. That small parking lot will also be closed to stage construction equipment, and it will be overlaid with new asphalt,” said McVey. “So it's the Rocky Run Bridge and about a mile-long section in the middle of the trail."

If all goes according to plan, the project will be completed in the spring according to McVey.

"The project is expected to take into early May, obviously weather pending. If we have great weather could be a little earlier, inclement weather could delay things, but early May is the estimate for reopening," said McVey.

The cost of this first project is $475,000, and it will be funded through Statewide Trails and Pathways funding.