Shooting investigation continues at William Penn High School

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a gunshot fired inside William Penn High School in New Castle Tuesday morning.

There were no injuries reported, and according to police there was no active threat. Troopers did discover a handgun on the outside of the school.

The school was placed on lockdown shortly after 11:30 am Tuesday with students sheltering in place in the classrooms they were in until about 12:50 pm when normal activities resumed.

The Colonial School District announced the school will be closed today January 11th, and tomorrow January 12th to allow for the thorough criminal investigation to continue.

All before and after school activities, sports, and events scheduled during the two days will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date.

The school is also closed Friday for students for a Professional Development Day, and Monday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. School resumes on Tuesday, January 17th.

When school resumes on Tuesday, there will be extra support available for students needing any type of support as counselors will be available to anyone who needs to speak to one.