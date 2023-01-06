DNREC shuts down Polly Drummond yard waste site after suspicious fires this week

The Polly Drummond yard waste site is shut down after two suspicious fires.

DNREC shut down the site Thursday after a second suspicious ground fire in a week.

There is no known origin to either fire, and Thursday’s fire drew local fire companies to the site forcing its immediate closure for public health and safety concerns until at least DNREC can determine the cause of the fires.

DNREC will also look into how a recurrence of the fires can be prevented as the land is essentially in a residential area.

The site was originally set to close on January 17th, but DNREC is using an abundance of caution to close it earlier until it’s determined how best to address a real and threatening problem to keeping the yard waste site open in the future or reopening it in the spring.

The site for now was only accepting Christmas trees to recycle into organic mulch until the middle of the month, and then it would reopen as usual in the spring.

DNREC has been operating the Polly Drummond yard waste site since 2008.