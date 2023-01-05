Newark Police Chief Paul Tiernan announces retirement

Newark’s Chief of Police announces his retirement.

Newark Police Department Chief Paul Tiernan announces his retirement effective January 31st.

Tiernan was hired in 2007, and he’s been in law enforcement since 1980 when he started his career in Teaneck, New Jersey. He was named chief of the Teaneck Police Department in 2003.

Newark, under Tiernan’s leadership, reports a reduction in violent crime including a 79% decrease in robberies and a 57% decrease in aggravated assaults.

During his tenure, Newark developed a robust surveillance network, created the department’s first plainclothes Street Crimes Unit to target enforcement in high crime areas, and formed the Special Operations Unit.

In a city release, Tiernan is also credited with working with local legislators to advocate on behalf of the force to increase education and training, update equipment, and boost officer recruitment and retention.

Deputy Police Chief Mark Farrall is named Acting Chief effective immediately.