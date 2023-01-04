Sussex County selects leadership and legal staff for 2023

With the New Year comes some new faces in Sussex County government.

Winners of November’s general election took office this week during a swearing-in ceremony in the Sussex County Council chambers in Georgetown.

Alexandra Reed Baker replaces Scott Daily as Recorder of Deeds, while Greg Fuller takes over as Register of Wills - replacing Ellen Magee.

Meanwhile, Robert Lee won another four-year term as sheriff and was officially sworn in Tuesday.

County Councilmen Doug Hudson of Dagsboro and John Rieley of Millsboro took their oaths of office after winning new terms on the Council.

The County Council also chose its officers for 2023. Mike Vincent remains president for a 13th consecutive year. And Councilman Rieley was elected vice president.

The Council also approved re-appointing J. Everett Moore Jr. as County Attorney.