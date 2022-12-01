DNREC: Lots of visitors and campers at Delaware State Parks this year

Brisk sales for Delaware State Parks annual passes on the first day they were available this week continues a trend of excitement for the parks.

The excitement comes for the great numbers Delaware State Parks is seeing when it comes to visitors.

DNREC’s Greg Abbott says there’s been record visitation to the parks.

“It hasn't dropped to pre-pandemic levels. Our visitation is still really, really strong, but it's clearly not at the height as it was in 2020 when the entire country was shut down,” said Abbott. “But clearly we're seeing record visitations throughout our state park system. This year we have hosted almost 8 million visitors. So we continue to see incredibly strong visitation."

Abbott says on top of the high visitation numbers, campers have been enjoying the state parks.

"Our camping numbers are at historic levels and just visitation in general continues to be at record levels, but still not where it was quite during the pandemic but still at record levels for sure," said Abbott.

Abbott notes when you purchase annual passes for the fee season from March 1 to November 30, they will highlight one of the state’s parks in full color.

He adds that’s a nod to visitors who have been clamoring for a return to those types of passes.

The 2023 pass will feature Fort Delaware State Park in Delaware City.