Corridor restored; Major construction on I-95 completed months ahead of schedule

DelDOT’s Restore the Corridor construction project on I-95 in Wilmington is wrapping up months earlier than scheduled.

The project’s original target to finish was Spring of 2023. Instead, it will be completed before this weekend - if there are no last minute changes.

DelDOT’s Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod says the last re-openings take place Friday.

"We will be reopening the Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard onramps to 95 northbound and southbound, and that's really the last major piece for this construction that's been going on since February of 2021,” said McLeod. “So it's a major milestone, and we are very happy with the way the project has gone and eager for things to get back to normal."

He adds there are noticeable improvements especially on I-95 which will make the highway safer.

McLeod says any minor work that still needs to be done will be completed during off-peak hours.

"Major construction done and anything else that we'll be doing really will be minor, and we'll really avoid peak travel times. Getting it done ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday - which we anticipate is going to be one of the busiest in recent years - is also a big win," said McLeod.

The minor work that needs to be completed includes new sign structures.

McLeod adds there will be painting under the bridges and lighting that still needs to be done, but none of that will affect travel on the highway.

McLeod notes the lack of significant weather disruptions like really bad winters or prolonged rainy periods helped the project move ahead of schedule.