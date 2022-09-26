New Pediatric Care Center to open at ChristianaCare's Newark campus

ChristianaCare is preparing to open a new 14-bed Pediatric Care Center at its Newark campus.

It’s on the first floor of the Center for Women’s and Children’s Health at ChristianaCare’s Newark campus.

"We have pediatric emergency physicians, pediatric urgent care physicians, and pediatric hospital medicine physicians here 24/7," said Dr. Megan Mickley who is the medical director of the Pediatric Care Center.

She says their goal is to improve patient experience by providing a child friendly environment to receive high quality care.

"Our model is quite innovative. We offer 14 beds all, of which provide emergency care, are capable of providing emergency care, but seven of our beds were designed to specifically meet the needs of children who need to remain in the hospital overnight for care,” said Mickley. “Those beds can flex to meet our community's needs to provide inpatient or observation care."

The center can treat infants to 18-years-olds.

"We provide a variety of services for children. You can walk in the doors if your child has an injury. You can walk in our doors if your child has a cut requiring stitches. You can walk in our doors if you're concerned your child has fever and illness, or they've recently seen their pediatrician and they would like to follow up because the child is not improving," said Mickley.

It also has a lobby area and common area to play games, use a computer, and play with toys.

While the center is completed, there’s still no opening date.