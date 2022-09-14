DNREC completes Murderkill dredging, moves to White Creek next

A dredging project has restored navigability in the Murderkill River in Bowers Beach -- and now DNREC is starting another in Sussex County.

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says dredging of the Murderkill wrapped up ahead of schedule.

The $2.3 million project removed more than 52,000-cubic-yards of sediment out of the channel; some of it was used to replenish an estimated quarter-mile section of beach in South Bowers that was eroding.

DNREC’s Shoreline and Waterway Management Section administrator Jesse Hayden says next up is White Creek near Ocean View where Indian River Bay connects with the Assawoman Canal.

“Similar to the Murderkill dredging project, White Creek is highly used by recreational boaters and has a lot of value in that it connects the water bodies of Indian River Bay and Little Assawoman Bay," he said. "We need to remove a lot of sediment that has accumulated over the years since the last project that was performed there - around 2001.”

Hayden says White Creek connects the Indian River Bay with the Assawoman Canal and is highly used by recreational boaters.

“Based on our estimates, probably more recreational boaters use White Creek than the Murderkill (River) because it has that connecting factor where it links up with - the very popular Indian River Bay with the Assawoman Canal and the Little Assawoman Bay," he said.

He adds they expect this project to pull slightly more sediment out than the recently completed dredging of Murderkill River in Bowers Beach.

The sand dredged from White Creek channel will be used to restore degraded wetlands in the Assawoman Wildlife area.

The project is out to bid and will close October 7, 2022.

Once a contract is awarded, dredging will begin almost immediately and is expected to be complete by the Spring 2023.

DNREC is also prepping projects in the Assawoman Canal and for jetty restoration at the Murderkill River. They could begin in the next year or two.