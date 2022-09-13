Visitors policy updated at Beebe Healthcare

Beebe Healthcare has updated its visitation rules at its Rollins Campus in Lewes.

Inpatients can have well visitors throughout their stay, while pediatric patients can have two well parents or a caregiver around the clock.

Oncology patients can only have one well support person accompany them for all appointments and treatments at the Tunnell Cancer Center in Lewes and/or the South Coastal Cancer Center in Frankford.

Visitors will not be permitted for COVID-19 patients or patients suspected to have coronavirus.

Exceptions could be made for patients in labor and delivery, surgery patients and end of life patients.

All visitors continue to be required to wear a surgical mask during their entire visit, including when sitting with a patient in their room. Visitors who do not have a mask upon check-in will have one provided to them.