© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Delaware's unemployment rate remains unchanged

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published June 19, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
unemployment.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged for a third consecutive month in May.

The rate was 4.5% in May again, while the national unemployment rate was 3.6%, also unchanged from April.

The unemployment rate dropped throughout the state with the only exception being Newark which rose to 4% from 3.6% in April. City and county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

In May, there were 22,600 unemployed Delawareans, and that is down from 28,300 in May 2021.

During the height of the pandemic in May 2020, there were 65,600 unemployed Delawareans.

Nonfarm jobs in Delaware improved by 400 in May over April, and there’s been a net gain of 8,100 jobs which is a rise of 1.8% since May of last year.

Nationally, jobs have increased at 4.5% in the last year.

Tags

Delaware Headlines UnemploymentJobs
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry