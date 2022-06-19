Delaware's unemployment rate remains unchanged

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged for a third consecutive month in May.

The rate was 4.5% in May again, while the national unemployment rate was 3.6%, also unchanged from April.

The unemployment rate dropped throughout the state with the only exception being Newark which rose to 4% from 3.6% in April. City and county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

In May, there were 22,600 unemployed Delawareans, and that is down from 28,300 in May 2021.

During the height of the pandemic in May 2020, there were 65,600 unemployed Delawareans.

Nonfarm jobs in Delaware improved by 400 in May over April, and there’s been a net gain of 8,100 jobs which is a rise of 1.8% since May of last year.

Nationally, jobs have increased at 4.5% in the last year.