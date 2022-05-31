© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Blood Bank of Delmarva calls for donations as summer ramps up

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published May 31, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT
blood_donation__at_a_-bloodmobile-_.jpg

The Blood Bank of Delmarva is calling for donations as its supply of crucial blood types dipped after the holiday weekend.

It announced a blood emergency in early May citing low levels of much needed blood types since the pandemic began.

Now after the Memorial Day weekend, Communication Specialist Tony Prado said the bank has only a five-day supply.

More worryingly, he says, the bank has less than a single day supply of O-negative, the universal donor blood type.

“That’s at 0.7 days. That is not good. B-negative is another one of our core four blood types that is often used at the hospitals. It has lots of versatility. It’s at 1.5 days. So those are the ones that we’re concerned about specifically.”

Prado said at the start of summer donors are often busier with family and travel.

“People are busy. Their kids are finishing up school. They’ve got a lot of events to go to, graduations, they’re planning trips to Rehoboth Beach and whatnot.”

The Blood Bank is offering incentives like gift cards and partnerships with local breweries to try and draw more donors in as the summer goes on.

Even though its donor base sits at around 40,000, Prado said the blood bank has lost around 5,000 unique donors since the start of the pandemic.

Delaware Headlines
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
See stories by Mark Arehart