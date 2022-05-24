Serafin Summer Music returns with three-week world class chamber music festival in June

The Music School of Delaware’s upcoming Serafin Summer Music festival showcases talent from around the country and the world.

Fifteen ensemble players from eight states and three countries visit Delaware for the three-week chamber music festival from June 10, 2022 through June 26, 2022.

They’ll perform six concerts in Wilmington and three in Lewes during that run. Six shows are at the Music School of Delaware’s Concert Hall in Wilmington - and three more are scheduled at Bethel United Methodist Church in Lewes.

Among the performers is pianist Read Gainsford - who hails from New Zealand and is a Professor of Piano at Florida State University.

“The programming - I think - is very interesting," said Gainsford. "There are familiar favorites by Brahms and Mozart for instance and music by Florence Price, who is an African American woman composer. There’s living composers such as Jennifer Higdon; there’s just a wonderful variety of familiar and less familiar.”

He also hopes audiences will get lost in the music.

“They say that music has the power to express what words cannot. People listen to music in different ways. I think that for me - when I’m listening as an audience member - I put aside all my training - and I basically listen with my feelings.”

You can get more information about the festival - including how to get tickets - is available online.