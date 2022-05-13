Frontier Airlines is leaving Delaware...again

Almost two years to the day that Frontier Airlines returned to New Castle Airport, the airline announces it is leaving again.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority, which runs the airport, confirms that Frontier Airlines is leaving right before the start of summer.

Frontier Airlines spokesperson Jennifer De La Cruz in a statement says the airline is appreciative of the support it received from the community, but sufficient demand didn’t materialize to support Wilmington to Orlando service.

The last day of service at the airport is June 6, but De La Cruz says in the statement they are continually evaluating their routes with a return to Delaware in consideration for potential service in the future.

DRBA spokesman Jim Salmon said in a statement they’re disappointed with Frontier Airlines’ decision to discontinue service.

He added that DRBA management and staff continue to believe that scheduled commercial air service can and will succeed at New Castle Airport.

Frontier returned service to the airport in 2020 after an almost five-year hiatus.

Here’s the full statement from Frontier Airlines.

“We are very appreciative of the support we have received from the community and our airport partner at Wilmington-New Castle. Unfortunately, sufficient demand did not materialize to support the service and the final flight between Wilmington and Orlando is scheduled on June 6, 2022. We are continually evaluating our routes and ILG will certainly remain in the consideration set for potential service in the future.”

Here's the full statement from the DRBA

“We are disappointed with the decision of Frontier Airlines ownership and management to discontinue scheduled service at Wilmington Airport – ILG prior to the busy summer season. Given the current economic and labor environment, the airline has made business choices across its system. We are hopeful that as it rationalizes current and future resources in anticipation of its proposed merger, the airline will choose to strategically restore service to Delaware. The management and staff of the DRBA continue to believe that scheduled commercial air service can and will succeed at Wilmington Airport – ILG. The airport’s excellent location along the busy I-95 corridor, along with the lowest cost operating environment of any airport in the US, offers customers the opportunity to forego the stress and expense of a big city airport. We are working to make ILG the airport of choice for business and leisure travelers in Delaware, South Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland who value both time and money; low fares, inexpensive parking rates, and a convenient, hassle-free airport experience. Securing new commercial service for Wilmington – ILG will remain one of the airport’s key goals, but to be clear, air service is only one aspect of the airport’s overall role and value to the community. ILG is also a home for corporate aviation, advanced flight training, certain nonaviation businesses, and its all-important military mission in civil and national defense. We will continue to promote the many benefits of Wilmington Airport to those airlines who value both low-costs, and an uncongested air traffic and passenger operating experience.”