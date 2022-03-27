Bill creating an inspector general in Delaware coming to Leg Hall

A bill to create an office of inspector general will be introduced in Dover.

Republican State Rep. Mike Smith plans to introduce the bill before the General Assembly next meets on April 5.

Smith’s legislation would have the inspector general investigate complaints of waste, fraud, abuse, or corruption regarding state employees or state agencies.

He says the office would fill the gaps in the work of the state Auditor and state Attorney General while working collaboratively with those offices to provide more comprehensive accountability.

Smith’s proposal would have the governor appoint the inspector general with the senate confirming the candidate.

Smith says there is interest from both sides of the aisle for an inspector general.

"A lot of the feedback I've gotten is that a lot of folks have been thinking about this, considering this, and thought about it themselves since being elected, and something I've been looking at over the last several months. So I expect some bipartisan support from across the aisle, across each caucus in the General Assembly," said Smith.

Smith says the time is right for Delaware to have an inspector general.

"I think it's now more needed than ever, and we've had examples over the years and over the last several months of why that may be and I think this would just create a mechanism for our state which is modeled off of many other states and federal agencies of how it could work," said Smith.

Smith notes his proposal was taken from states with an inspector general in place. At least 11 states have an inspector general with statewide authority.