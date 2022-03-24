© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Sewer break causes wastewater to flow into Christina River

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media
A sewer force main break causes wastewater to overflow and spill into the Christina River and Nonesuch Creek.

There was a force main rupture near 419 Old Airport Road in New Castle Wednesday causing the overflow.

The New Castle County Department of Public Works worked through the night Wednesday to stop the spill and repair the break of the 36-inch force main line.

They did close a valve to stop the leak, and the repair was completed around noon on Thursday.

DNREC says the break was caused by a failed weld on a 24-inch air release stack.

DNREC Division of Water and New Castle County wastewater management are assessing the creek and river in the area impacted by the spill.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry