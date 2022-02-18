© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Delaware to use $40 million in ARPA funds for libraries

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published February 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST
federal-funds.jpg

Gov. John Carney announces federal funding to help fund libraries across the state.

Delaware will use $40 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for nine libraries up and down the state.

The funding will go towards new construction and improvements to existing buildings, including $11 million to the North Wilmington Library for a new building and $7 million to the Selbyville Library for a new facility.

Annie Norman is the State Librarian for the Delaware Division of Libraries, and she says another place that will get a new building is Harrington.

"So Harrington Public Library is still in an old funeral home, a very tiny library. This is so exciting that they'll be able to now proceed on a construction project so that they also will be able to bring state of the art library services to their communities including the space to hold the community for those different services."

Newark Public Library will also get a new building, while Lewes, Rehoboth, Georgetown, and Milford will all get various upgrades. The Friends of Duck Creek Regional Library in Smyrna will build an expanded library.

The funding will be used for new construction, upgrades, and updates to HVAC, filtration, and ventilation.

Norman says the funds will be a big help for nine communities.

"The super exciting thing about this is that it will help the lower income communities so they can use the federal ARPA funds as the match for the state funds."

The governor’s recommended budget includes an additional $26.8 million in state funding to match the federal funding for the new libraries.

