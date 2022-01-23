© 2022
Delaware Headlines

Unemployment rate drops again in Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published January 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST
Delaware’s unemployment rate drops again in December hitting a mark last seen at the beginning of the pandemic.

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.0 percent last month from 5.1 percent in November.

The last time the unemployment was at or below five percent in Delaware was in March 2020 when it was 4.8 percent.

Delaware finished 2021 with 11,900 more jobs than in 2020 with Leisure and Hospitality jobs up 5,800 over the year.

Wholesale and Retail Trade and the Construction industry increased 2,300 jobs over the year, while Professional and Business Services and Manufacturing jobs were down 1,300 and 500 respectively over the year.

There were 24,600 unemployed in Delaware in December down from the 28,200 in December 2020.

Non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates rose in all three counties, and in Wilmington, Newark, and Dover in December compared to November.

The national jobless rate was 3.9 percent in December.

