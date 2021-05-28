The Green - May 28, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

A pair of charter schools become the latest to gain approval to expand by adding grades.

Academy of Dover and Gateway Lab school will both become K-8 schools in the next few years.

Contributor Larry Nagengast looks at each school’s expansion plans and what they’ll mean for their students.

charter_expand_green_05282021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss charter school expansions at Academy of Dover and Gateway Lab School. Listen • 14:26

Ticketing, towing, booting and stymied appeals...

A recently formed coalition says it's documented a troubling pattern in Wilmington and wants the city to open its books to show how it tows and tickets.

But Delaware Public Media's Mark Fowser reports the city says for there to be meaningful dialog, there has to be some agreement on the facts.

wilm_parking_green_05282021.mp3 Delaware Public Media contributor Mark Fowser reports on the dust-up over parking in Wilmington. Listen • 7:56

The owner of Delaware City Refinery is trying again to get some relief from renewable fuel credits it is required to purchase – and it’s getting support from Delaware’s Congressional delegation and Gov. John Carney

Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a look at these credits and why they are getting attention now.

refinery_fuel_credits_green_05282021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the impact of renewable fuel credits on the Delaware City Refinery. Listen • 12:41

Serafin Summer Music returns live next week with a three- week Chamber Music Festival.

The schedule offers seven concerts open to the public, live and live streamed from the Concert Hall at The Music School of Delaware in Wilmington.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist Serafin Summer Music’s artistic director Kate Ransom chats with our Kelli Steele about these concerts and their themes.