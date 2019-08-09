Enlighten Me: Wilmington Alliance

Two groups working to promote growth and revitalization throughout Wilmington annnounced they are joining forces.

The new Wilmington Alliance brings together the Wilmington Renaissance Corporation and Wilmington Leaders Alliance. The Renaissance Corp has been around since 1993, and worked on projects incuding development of the LOMA District and launch of the Creative District. The Leaders Alliance was started in 2015, bringing business, civic and non-profit leaders together with a focus on workforce development and teen violence intervention.

What will the new organization look like and what will it do that the two groups weren’t doing independently?

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we put those questions and more to Christiana Care Chief Transformation Officer Dr. Edmondo J. Robinson, vice chair of the Wilmington Alliance.