The Green - October 27, 2017

The Public Service Commission heard public comments this week on Delmarva Power’s rate increase request. In August, the utility company asked to hike gas and electricity rates to raise about $25 million. But it amended that proposal earlier this month, asking for a larger increase. Delmarva is now seeking to recover about $43 million dollars with a nearly 6% rate increase in electricity and a nearly 9% hike in the natural gas rate. Among those fighting the increase is State Rep. John Kowalko (D-Newark South), who’s joined a motion made the public advocate and the Public Service commission’s staff to commissioners to dismiss the request. Our political reporter Sarah Mueller interviewed Kowalko this week.

35760_KOWALKODELMARVA-102717.mp3 Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Mueller interviews State Rep. John Kowalko about Delmarva Power's proposed rate increases. Listen • 15:44

A pilot program to help students build skills needed to prevent addiction and reduce violence is underway in 8 middle schools across the state. Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele chatted with Div. of Public Health Nursing Director Rebecca King about this life-skills program and what the state hopes it can accomplish.

35761_PILOTPROGRAM-102717.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Div. of Public Health Nursing Director Rebecca King about a life-skills pilot program launched in 8 middle schools. Listen • 9:45

Jeans have been a fashion staple since the late 1800s. But for people with cognitive impairments or fine motor challenges, everything from the sturdy material to the zippers and buttons can be hard to navigate. But as Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes tells us, a University of Delaware student is making jeans she hopes are comfortable, functional and stylish for children with disabilities.

35762_jeansgreen-102717.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes introduces us to a University of Delaware student is making jeans she hopes are comfortable, functional and stylish for children with disabilities. Listen • 5:17

For this month’s History Matters, produced in conjunction with the Delaware Historical Society, Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly sat down with University of Delaware Professor of History and Material Culture Cindy Ott to discuss how the pumpkin’s image has shifted over the years from a vegetable of last resort to the pie of preference in many homes for Thanksgiving dinner.