The Green - May 12, 2017

The death penalty and pot legalization faced legislative tests this week. We discuss how they fared and a proposal to raise raise the state's franchise tax on large corporations to help cut into Delaware's budget shortfall with political reporter James Dawson.

GREENSEG1-5-12-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson this week's news from Delaware's General Assembly. Listen • 9:29

Delaware State University professor Michael Gitcho is part of a team that just announced progress in their work to better understand and treat Alzheimer’s disease. Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes sits down with Dr. Gitcho to discuss his Alzheimer’s research.

GREENSEG2-5-12-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes interviews DSU prof. Michael Gitcho about his Alzheimer's Disease research. Listen • 9:49

Joel McCord of WYPR in Baltimore examines what what President Trump’s budget cuts could mean to the Chesapeake Bay Program's stream restoration efforts in our latest piece from Chesapeake: a Journalism Collaborative.

GREENSEG3-5-12-17.mp3 Joel McCord, from WYPR in Baltimore, examines that President Trump's plan to zero out Chesapeake Bay Program funding would mean to at stream restoration efforts for Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative. Listen • 5:20

In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews well-known Delaware photographer Kevin Fleming about his latest exhibit, Definitely Delaware, on display at the Historic Houses of Odessa.

GREENSEG4-5-12-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews photographer Kevin Fleming. Listen • 9:05

This week's Enlighten Me has an educational theme. Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes tells us about a University of Delaware course that had some students create storybooks to explain science to kids and a student in our Generation Voice youth media project brings us his interview with a homeless man in Wilmington.