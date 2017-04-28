The Green - April 28, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or listen to individual stories below:

Delaware and eight other states part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative are considering bigger cuts in carbon emissions beyond their commitment through 2020. Contributor Jon Hurdle examines this move to reinforce RGGI’s efforts to combat climate change in the face of pullback on the issue by the Trump administration.

GREENSEG1-4-28-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss Delaware and the future of RGGI. Listen • 9:00

Delaware's budget shortfall grew larger this month, and both state employees and and GOP leadership had something to say about the First State's fiscal issues. Political reporter James Dawson returns to The Green to discuss the budget and other legislative news this week.

GREENSEG2-4-28-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss the latest on Delaware's state budget and other legislative news. Listen • 9:39

The Fearless Girl sculpture in New York City has drawn interest from around the world – putting the spotlight on the Lewes artist that created it. Delaware Public Media's James Morrison visits Kristen Visbal at her studio to discuss Fearless Girl and the reaction to it.

GREENSEG3-4-28-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Morrison interviews Fearless Girl sculptor Kristen Visbal. Listen • 12:30

In April's edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media;s Megan Pauly explores the photos of Henry Szymanski, an amateur photographer who's pictures document life in Wilmington's African-American neighborhoods in the 1930s.

GREENSEG4-4-28-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly examines the photography of Henry Szymanski in April's History Matters. Listen • 7:20

One of the highlights of the year in the state capital is the annual Dover Days Festival. The 84th edition of the event is Friday May 5th and Saturday, May 6th. And this year’s Dover Days has a bit more significance since it kicks-off the celebration of Dover’s 300th birthday. We talked to the festival's organizers, Kent County Tourism, about what to expect from this year's event.