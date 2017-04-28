Enlighten Me: 2017 Dover Days Festival

One of the highlights of the year in the state capital is the annual Dover Days Festival. The 84th edition of the event is next week – Friday May 5th and Saturday, May 6th. And this year’s Dover Days has a bit more significance since it kicks-off the celebration of Dover’s 300th birthday.

The event is organized by Kent County Tourism and for this week’s Enlighten Me, we sat down with its executive director Wendie Vestfall and marketing and communications director Danielle Jonigan to get a preview of what to expect.