© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Enlighten Me: 2017 Dover Days Festival

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published April 28, 2017 at 4:03 PM EDT
dover-days.jpg
Dover Days
/

One of the highlights of the year in the state capital is the annual Dover Days Festival.  The 84th edition of the event is next week – Friday May 5th and Saturday, May 6th.  And this year’s Dover Days has a bit more significance since it kicks-off the celebration of Dover’s 300th birthday.

The event is organized by Kent County Tourism and for this week’s Enlighten Me, we sat down with its executive director Wendie Vestfall and marketing and communications director Danielle Jonigan to get a preview of what to expect.

Tags

Culture, Lifestyle & SportsDoverDover Days
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne
Related Content
Load More