The Green - October 23, 2015

It was only three years ago that A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children started using tablets and video streaming as part of emergency care, but its grown quickly ever since. Delaware Public Media contributor Pam George examines expansion of telehealth efforts in Delaware.

GREENSEG1-10-23-15.mp3 Contributor Pam George interviews Dr. Nicholas Slamon, the medical director for telehealth at Nemours. Listen • 16:49

A part of our coverage of this week's second annual Delaware Latino Summit, Delaware Public Media’s Anne Hoffman introduces us to a teacher who runs a bilingual classroom, which could serve as a model for helping teachers become more culturally competent throughout the First State.

GREENSEG2-10-23-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Anne Hoffman interviews Andrea Flores, bilingual first grade teacher at La Academia Antonia Alonso. Listen • 8:48

Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen looks at the state’s continuing efforts to make it easier to fuel up cars that don’t use traditional gas.

GREENSEG3-10-23-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s science reporter Eli Chen interviews Kathy Harris, a climate planner with the Delaware Division of Energy and Climate, about efforts to expand alternative fuel stations in Delaware. Listen • 5:59

For the first time since 1985, the Delaware Theatre Company is launching a production written by a Wilmington-based playwright. In our Arts Playlist, Cathy Carter chats with David Robson about “Playing the Assassin,” his drama inspired by the true story of an NFL player’s career-ending injury.

GREENSEG4-10-23-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Cathy Carter talks with Wilmington playwright David Robson about "Playing the Assassin." Listen • 9:17

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Annie Ropeik takes us to a unique infrastructure project underway in Wilmington – the repair of the Brandywine Raceway.