Delaware Headlines

The Green - October 9, 2015

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published October 10, 2015 at 11:53 AM EDT
The relationship between Wilmington police and some city residents seems more frayed than ever in wake of a recent police-involved shooting of a wheelchair bound man. Delaware Public Media’s Anne Hoffman has a roundtable discussion exploring what can be done to remedy the situation.

Delaware Public media's Anne Hoffman moderates a roundtable discussion on community-police relations in Wilmington.

Last weekend’s stormy weather took a bite out of some of Delaware’s beaches. Delaware Public Media's James Dawson examines how much damage was done and what may be needed to fix it.

Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson interviews Tony Pratt, the shoreline and waterway administrator for DNREC about storm damage to Delaware beaches.

A new Supreme Court term got underway this week.   Host Tom Byrne chats with Widener Univ. Delaware Law school dean Rod Smolla about what to expect from the nation’s highest court this year.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discusses the new U.S. Supreme Court term with Widener Univ. Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Annie Ropeik looks at some community programs in Wilmington getting funding help to connect kids from rough neighborhoods with mentors.

Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik speaks to Chandra Pitts of Wilmington's One Village Alliance and United Healthcare CEO Darrin Johnson about mentorship programs reaching out to city youth.

