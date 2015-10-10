The Green - October 9, 2015

The relationship between Wilmington police and some city residents seems more frayed than ever in wake of a recent police-involved shooting of a wheelchair bound man. Delaware Public Media’s Anne Hoffman has a roundtable discussion exploring what can be done to remedy the situation.

GREENSEG01-10-9-15.mp3 Delaware Public media's Anne Hoffman moderates a roundtable discussion on community-police relations in Wilmington. Listen • 17:21

Last weekend’s stormy weather took a bite out of some of Delaware’s beaches. Delaware Public Media's James Dawson examines how much damage was done and what may be needed to fix it.

GREENSEG02-10-9-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson interviews Tony Pratt, the shoreline and waterway administrator for DNREC about storm damage to Delaware beaches. Listen • 9:27

A new Supreme Court term got underway this week. Host Tom Byrne chats with Widener Univ. Delaware Law school dean Rod Smolla about what to expect from the nation’s highest court this year.

greenseg03-_10-9-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discusses the new U.S. Supreme Court term with Widener Univ. Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla. Listen • 14:01

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Annie Ropeik looks at some community programs in Wilmington getting funding help to connect kids from rough neighborhoods with mentors.