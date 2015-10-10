The Green - October 9, 2015
The relationship between Wilmington police and some city residents seems more frayed than ever in wake of a recent police-involved shooting of a wheelchair bound man. Delaware Public Media’s Anne Hoffman has a roundtable discussion exploring what can be done to remedy the situation.
Last weekend’s stormy weather took a bite out of some of Delaware’s beaches. Delaware Public Media's James Dawson examines how much damage was done and what may be needed to fix it.
A new Supreme Court term got underway this week. Host Tom Byrne chats with Widener Univ. Delaware Law school dean Rod Smolla about what to expect from the nation’s highest court this year.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, Annie Ropeik looks at some community programs in Wilmington getting funding help to connect kids from rough neighborhoods with mentors.