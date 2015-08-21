© 2021
Delaware Headlines

The Green - August 21, 2015

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published August 21, 2015 at 11:21 AM EDT
the_green_itunes_1400.png

As students return to college campuses around state this month, one First State college welcomes a new president. We sit down with Robert Clark, the new president at Wesley College, to discuss the school and his vision for it.

GREEN-SEG1-8-21-15.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews new Wesley College president Robert Clark.

In our latest installment of iSeeChange – Our Annie Ropeik looks at thunderstorms. Are they becoming more frequent and and more severe?

GREEN-SEG2-8-21-15.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik explores whether summer thunderstorms are on the rise -- or whether we're just more aware of them.

Oil train safety remains an issue in the First State and beyond.   Contributor Jon Hurdle examines the latest developments on the topic and we talk to a University of Delaware professor who recently produced a report for the State of Pennsylvania that offered over some recommendations for addressing the issue.

GREEN-SEG3-8-21-15.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Dr. Allan Zarembski, Director of the UD’s Railroad Engineering and Safety Program.

And in this week's Enlighten Me, a crew of local firefighters returned home this week after a stint battling wildfires out west. Our Eli Chen brings us stories from members of that crew about their two weeks battling blazes in Northern California.

GREEN-SEG4-8-21-15.mp3
Erich Burkentine, Nikki Testa, Jennifer DeCarlo, Matt Paul, four members of the Delaware Forest Service crew, talk about their recent assignment fighting wildfires in California.

Delaware HeadlinesWesley CollegeOil trainsWildfiresthunderstorms
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
