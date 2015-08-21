The Green - August 21, 2015
As students return to college campuses around state this month, one First State college welcomes a new president. We sit down with Robert Clark, the new president at Wesley College, to discuss the school and his vision for it.
In our latest installment of iSeeChange – Our Annie Ropeik looks at thunderstorms. Are they becoming more frequent and and more severe?
Oil train safety remains an issue in the First State and beyond. Contributor Jon Hurdle examines the latest developments on the topic and we talk to a University of Delaware professor who recently produced a report for the State of Pennsylvania that offered over some recommendations for addressing the issue.
And in this week's Enlighten Me, a crew of local firefighters returned home this week after a stint battling wildfires out west. Our Eli Chen brings us stories from members of that crew about their two weeks battling blazes in Northern California.