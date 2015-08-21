The Green - August 21, 2015

As students return to college campuses around state this month, one First State college welcomes a new president. We sit down with Robert Clark, the new president at Wesley College, to discuss the school and his vision for it.

GREEN-SEG1-8-21-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews new Wesley College president Robert Clark. Listen • 19:13

In our latest installment of iSeeChange – Our Annie Ropeik looks at thunderstorms. Are they becoming more frequent and and more severe?

GREEN-SEG2-8-21-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik explores whether summer thunderstorms are on the rise -- or whether we're just more aware of them. Listen • 5:46

Oil train safety remains an issue in the First State and beyond. Contributor Jon Hurdle examines the latest developments on the topic and we talk to a University of Delaware professor who recently produced a report for the State of Pennsylvania that offered over some recommendations for addressing the issue.

GREEN-SEG3-8-21-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Dr. Allan Zarembski, Director of the UD’s Railroad Engineering and Safety Program. Listen • 16:01

And in this week's Enlighten Me, a crew of local firefighters returned home this week after a stint battling wildfires out west. Our Eli Chen brings us stories from members of that crew about their two weeks battling blazes in Northern California.