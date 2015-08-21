Wesley College's new president settles in

Classes at Wesley College begin Monday and the new academic year opens with a new president guiding the school.

Robert Clark took over as Wesley’s 17th president last month. Clark, a former Commandant of Midshipmen at the U.S Naval Academy, replaces Dr. William N. Johnston who retired at the conclusion of the 2014-15 academic year.

Clark comes from Penn State University where he was Joint Service Coordinator. He says his goal as president at Wesley is to create an environment where the entire Wesley community can grow and thrive

“The primary function is to be the facilitator," said Clark. "My job is to ensure that those I have the privilege of serving have the means, have the facilities, and most importantly, have the support to do the great things they do.”

At Wesley, Clark will oversee a much smaller school. The college’s Dover campus is home to about 1,600 students hailing from 28 states and 18 countries.

Clark says despite its relatively small size, he believes Wesley has a large footprint in the First State

“If you look at proportionately the number of students we attract from the Delaware area, and then the number of students that graduate and stay here - yes, we are a small private school – but are we? I mean, the majority of our graduates stay here,” said Clark.

Clark has spent his first few weeks on the job touring the campus, Dover and the state to meet students, faculty, community leaders and businesses to get a sense of the school and the role it can play.