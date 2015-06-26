The Green - June 26, 2015

As lawmakers wrap up their work for the year, we delve into what’s been done – and what hasn’t - in the General Assembly this year with our political analysts Tom Kovach and Darryl Scott.

In this month’s History Matters, we also bring you the second part of our look at the Nanticoke Tribe in Delaware --- its efforts to maintain its identity and the discrimination it’s faced

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C was dedicated in 1983 with the names of more than 58,000 military men and women killed or missing in action engraved on its walls. Next week, a half-scale traveling replica of the memorial will be in Dover. We learn more about it from Dave Skocik of the Delaware Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

On the heels of the mass shooting that killed nine people at a historic black church in South Carolina, a Sussex County town is taking its own steps to heal. They're working to preserve the Richard Allen School in Georgetown. – which served as a center of African-American community for nearly a century. In this week’s Enlighten Me, we learn how locals hope reopen it a new form – just as an official state historic marker is unveiled outside the building to celebrate its past.