Political analysts examine General Assembly's work in 2015

State lawmakers gavel out for the year this Tuesday. As they race to June 30th, we thought the time was right to bring back our political analysts, former state representative Darryl Scott, a Democrat, and former state rep. and New Castle Co. Council President Tom Kovach, a Republican, to discuss what’s happened and what isn't happening at Legislative Hall this year.

In segment one, the focus was on the state budget - the issues this year and the looming challenge of a deficit of up to $170 million in 2017.

In segment two, education, marijuana decriminalization, and aid for the state casinos were among the topics discussed and debated.