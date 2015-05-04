© 2021
Delaware Headlines

The Green - May 1, 2015

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published May 4, 2015 at 10:05 AM EDT
the_green_small_web.jpg

Delaware is home to a fair share of small towns and villages. Delaware Public Media contributor Larry Nagengast examines how they survive and thrive despite their size.

Horace Pippin was one of the first African American painters to earn national recognition in his lifetime. Nearly 70 years after his death, Pippin's art still resonates.  In our Arts Playlist, we travel to the Brandywine River Museum of Art for a preview of their new exhibit, " Horace Pippin, The Way I See It."

We’ll also meet a UD researcher using the Hubble Space Telescope.

And we check in on the Rehoboth Art League’s expansion.

Plus – this month’s History Matters.

Delaware HeadlinesUniv. of DelawareHistory MattersHubble TelescopeBlack historyRehoboth Art League
