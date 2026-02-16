Elena Delle Donne is a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame finalist

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the Class of 2026, and First State hoops legend Elena Delle Donne makes the list.

Delle Donne is a finalist in her first-year of eligibility, and this year’s class will be announced Saturday, April 4 during men’s and women’s Final Four Weekend.

Delle Donne is a two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player – winning in 2015 and 2019 – with the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics.

She also led the Mystics to the WNBA championship in 2019, was named to the WNBA’s 25th Anniversary team in 2021, was a seven-time All-Star and four-time All WNBA First Team selection.

Delle Donne also won the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2013.

She launched her basketball career locally at the University of Delaware and Ursuline Academy.

Delle Donne won four state championships at Ursuline Academy while becoming the state’s all-time leading scorer.

She was a two-time First Team All-American at UD, leading the Blue Hens to the Sweet 16 in 2013 before being selected second overall in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

Delle Donne was also a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic team helping Team USA win the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.