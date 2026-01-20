Three more shows are announced for the Delaware State Fair this summer

The Delaware State Fair announces more Summer Concert Series acts.

Two concerts have been added to the 2026 fair line-up.

Hudson Westbrook with Braxton Keith will take the stage on Monday, July 27.

Men at Work with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife visit for the final night of fair Saturday, August 1.

Meanwhile, the Demolition Derby returns to the Delaware State Fair Friday night July 24.

Tickets for all three of these shows will go on sale on Tuesday, January 27 at 10 am.

They join “Weird Al” Yankovic who was already announced to perform on Wednesday, July 29.

Other acts already announced include For King and Country with Rachael Lampa on Tuesday, July 28 and Bailey Zimmerman with Chandler Walters on Sunday, July 26.

The 2026 Delaware State Fair runs from July 23-August 1.