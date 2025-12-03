The state is celebrating Delaware Day a bit early - by testing your First State knowledge

As part of the Delaware 250 celebration, there will be a statewide Delaware Day Trivia Night.

The event will take place tonight, December 4, because having on the actual Delaware Day, Sunday night wouldn’t draw as much of a crowd.

The event runs from 7 to 8 pm, and the virtual trivia game will take place at six locations with the in-person gatherings starting at 6:30 pm.

The locations include Del Tech’s Georgetown Campus and Dewey Beer Company in Harbeson, Rail Haus and Delaware State University in Dover, and Autumn Beer Project and University of Delaware STAR Campus in Newark.

Erik Raser-Schramm is the director of Delaware 250. He says you will also be able to play at home.

"Anybody can play it whether you're at any of these locations or your home. All you need is your phone and the link,” said Raser-Schramm. “It's no software that you have to download, and then there'll be a series of about 50 questions. And the quicker you answer the questions the more points you get for the game, and it's a fun opportunity for people to challenge themselves with Delaware history and see what they know and some great prizes. The top prize is $1000, and then second prize is $500. Third prize is 250."

There will also be four random $50 door-prize drawings during the game.

Raser-Schramm says there will be gifts for those who get to the locations early.

"We also have unique door prizes at each of the locations. We have 50 Delaware swag bags, so it's the Trader Joe's Delaware bag, and then we have various items from the different departments within the Department of State's office. And we have a really special challenge coin that has the state seal on one side and then the Delaware 250 logo on the other side," said Raser-Schramm.

The college campuses will offer free pizza and soda, while the breweries will feature food and drink specials created for the event.

A direct link to play will be posted on the Delaware 250 website before the game starts: https://delaware250.org/delaware-250-events/statewide-delaware-day-trivia-night/.