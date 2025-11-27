© 2025 Delaware Public Media
The 61st annual Wilmington Jaycees Christmas Parade is on Saturday

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published November 27, 2025 at 9:05 PM EST
Santa Claus arrives at the Wilmington Jaycees 2021 Christmas parade
Rebecca Baer
/
Delaware Public Media
Santa Claus arrives at the Wilmington Jaycees Christmas parade

With Thanksgiving over, it can only mean one thing in Delaware’s biggest city, and that’s the Wilmington Jaycees Christmas Parade.

The 61st first annual parade kicks off at 2nd and Market Streets at 11 am on Saturday, and the parade route will be down Market Street as usual ending at 11th Street.

As usual, marching and string bands will march in the parade, along with floats, attractions and characters that children will recognize.

Of course the star of the parade will be Santa Claus, and his elves will be collecting wish lists from children.

Santa will respond to any lists submitted with children’s names and addresses next month.

The parade is also the kickoff to Small Business Saturday in Wilmington which encourages those to shop, dine and support small businesses to help boost the city economy. 
