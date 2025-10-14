Wilmington officially opens its newest park at the old Rodney Reservoir site

Wilmington’s newest park has officially opened.

The city celebrated the grand opening of Rodney Reservoir Park last week – the reservoir closed more than 20 years ago.

The park is bordered by 9th, Rodney, Clayton and 8th streets in the city and Wilmington’s Parks and Recreation director Melody Phillips explains some of its features.

"Rodney Park is a really great nature park. There's lots of walking, there's some hills, so if you like to climb hills as a part of your exercising routine it's really good,” said Phillips. “There's natural playground equipment, so there's a sliding board over there, but a lot of different natural playground equipment. Basically, some trees that are now formed into stumps so the kids can walk on in a really safe manner and be able to jump around and have a good time."

Phillips notes the park also has many benches to just relax, and there will be a community garden with about 20 garden beds. The garden is scheduled to open in spring 2026.

"So the community garden was actually a part of the reservoir before, and then, of course, when the reservoir sat empty for so many years that meant the garden beds went away. So, yes, the community was insistent in giving us information around that the fact that they wanted to bring it back," said Phillips.

The park - located in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood - is a partnership with the Green for the Greater Good and other community advocates.

Phillips adds the park is hosting two fall fests later this month with Parks and Rec handling one on October 29.